Football: Italian Serie A Results
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 09:50 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Serie A results on Sunday:
Juventus 4 (Kolo Muani 61, 64, Vlahovic 90, Conceicao 90+2) Empoli 1 (De Sciglio 4)
Fiorentina 2 (Kean 9, Gudmundsson 30) Genoa 1 (De Winter 55)
Playing later (all times GMT)
AC Milan v Inter Milan (1800), Roma v Napoli (1945)
Monday
Cagliari v Lazio (1945)
Played Saturday
Atalanta 1 (Djimsiti 35) Torino 1 (Maripan 40)
Monza 0 Verona 1 (Lekovic 13-og)
Udinese 3 (Lucca 47, Lovric 52, Bravo 84) Venezia 2 (Nicolussi Caviglia 64, Gytkjaer 78)
Bologna 2 (De Silvestri 25, Fabbian 66) Como 0
Friday
Parma 1 (Valeri 34-pen) Lecce 3 (Krstovic 36, Pierotti 63, 90+3)
