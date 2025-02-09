Football: Italian Serie A Results
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2025 | 09:50 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Venezia 0 Roma 1 (Dybala 57-pen)
Playing later (GMT)
Lazio v Monza, Cagliari v Parma (1400), Lecce v Bologna (1700), Napoli v Udinese (1945)
Monday
Inter Milan v Fiorentina (1945)
Played Friday
Como 1 (Diao 45+1) Juventus 2 (Kolo Muani 34, 89-pen)
Saturday
Empoli 0 AC Milan 2 (Leao 68, Gimenez 76)
Torino 1 (Thorsby 45+1-og) Genoa 1 (Pinamonti 68)
Verona 0 Atalanta 5 (Retegui 21, 25, 44, 56, Ederson 37)
