Football: Italian Serie A Results

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Football: Italian Serie A results

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:

Atalanta 0 Cagliari 0

Playing later (GMT)

Lazio v Napoli (1700), AC Milan v Verona (1945)

Sunday

Fiorentina v Como (1130), Monza v Lecce, Udinese v Empoli (1400), Parma v Roma (1700), Juventus v Inter Milan (1945)

Monday

Genoa v Venezia (1945)

Played Friday

Bologna 3 (Ndoye 20, 70-pen, Biraghi 90-og) Torino 2 (Vlasic 37, Elmas 65)

