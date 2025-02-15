Football: Italian Serie A Results
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 09:30 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:
Atalanta 0 Cagliari 0
Playing later (GMT)
Lazio v Napoli (1700), AC Milan v Verona (1945)
Sunday
Fiorentina v Como (1130), Monza v Lecce, Udinese v Empoli (1400), Parma v Roma (1700), Juventus v Inter Milan (1945)
Monday
Genoa v Venezia (1945)
Played Friday
Bologna 3 (Ndoye 20, 70-pen, Biraghi 90-og) Torino 2 (Vlasic 37, Elmas 65)
