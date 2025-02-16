Football: Italian Serie A Results
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 07:10 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Fiorentina 0 Como 2 (Diao 41, Paz 66)
Playing later (times GMT)
Monza v Lecce, Udinese v Empoli (1400), Parma v Roma (1700), Juventus v Inter Milan (1945)
Monday
Genoa v Venezia (1945)
Played Saturday
Atalanta 0 Cagliari 0
Lazio 2 (Isaksen 6, Dia 87) Napoli 2 (Raspadori 13, Marusic 64-og)
AC Milan 1 (Gimenez 75) Verona 0
Friday
Bologna 3 (Ndoye 20, 70-pen, Biraghi 90-og) Torino 2 (Vlasic 37, Elmas 65)
