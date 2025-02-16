Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results

Published February 16, 2025

Football: Italian Serie A results

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:

Fiorentina 0 Como 2 (Diao 41, Paz 66)

Playing later (times GMT)

Monza v Lecce, Udinese v Empoli (1400), Parma v Roma (1700), Juventus v Inter Milan (1945)

Monday

Genoa v Venezia (1945)

Played Saturday

Atalanta 0 Cagliari 0

Lazio 2 (Isaksen 6, Dia 87) Napoli 2 (Raspadori 13, Marusic 64-og)

AC Milan 1 (Gimenez 75) Verona 0

Friday

Bologna 3 (Ndoye 20, 70-pen, Biraghi 90-og) Torino 2 (Vlasic 37, Elmas 65)

