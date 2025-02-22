Football: Italian Serie A Results
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2025 | 09:30 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:
Parma 2 (Bonny 37-pen, Sohm 79) Bologna 0
Venezia 0 Lazio 0
Playing later (times GMT)
Torino v AC Milan (1700), Inter Milan v Genoa (1945)
Sunday
Como v Napoli (1130), Verona v Fiorentina (1400), Empoli v Atalanta (1700), Cagliari v Juventus (1945)
Monday
Roma v Monza (1945)
Played Friday
Lecce 0 Udinese 1 (Luca 32-pen)
Recent Stories
Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of Abu Dhabi International Arabia ..
Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in UAE's foreign policy: FNC
Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with China to strengthen economic, bus ..
SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle
University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expans ..
Global Developer Conference underway to promote implementation of AI scenarios
Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Shooting Championships 2025
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Lucia on Independence Day
DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators Exhibition
Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru
UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on Founding Day
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A results52 seconds ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table55 seconds ago
-
Fernandes inspires Man Utd fightback for Everton draw21 minutes ago
-
Sutherland out of Scotland 23 for Six Nations clash against England21 minutes ago
-
Trump pushes Musk to be 'more aggressive' in federal cuts41 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results41 minutes ago
-
Brignone claims Sestriere giant slalom double after Shiffrin flops out51 minutes ago
-
Australia vs England Champions Trophy scores2 hours ago
-
Trump says wants Musk to be 'more aggressive' in federal cuts2 hours ago
-
Brignone claims Sestriere giant slalom double after Shiffrin flops out2 hours ago
-
France's agriculture show, an outlet for angry farmers2 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results2 hours ago