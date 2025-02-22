Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Football: Italian Serie A results

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:

Parma 2 (Bonny 37-pen, Sohm 79) Bologna 0

Venezia 0 Lazio 0

Playing later (times GMT)

Torino v AC Milan (1700), Inter Milan v Genoa (1945)

Sunday

Como v Napoli (1130), Verona v Fiorentina (1400), Empoli v Atalanta (1700), Cagliari v Juventus (1945)

Monday

Roma v Monza (1945)

Played Friday

Lecce 0 Udinese 1 (Luca 32-pen)

Recent Stories

Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of ..

Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of Abu Dhabi International Arabia ..

1 hour ago
 Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in ..

Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in UAE's foreign policy: FNC

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with Chi ..

Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with China to strengthen economic, bus ..

1 hour ago
 SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycl ..

SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle

1 hour ago
 University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women ..

University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expans ..

1 hour ago
Global Developer Conference underway to promote im ..

Global Developer Conference underway to promote implementation of AI scenarios

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Sho ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Shooting Championships 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Lucia on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators E ..

DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators Exhibition

1 hour ago
 Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru

Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru

1 hour ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on Founding Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From World