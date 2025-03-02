Football: Italian Serie A Results
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Monza 0 Torino 2 (Elmas 41, Casadei 66)
Playing later (times GMT)
Bologna v Cagliari, Genoa v Empoli (1400), Roma v Como (1700), AC Milan v Lazio (1945)
Monday
Juventus v Verona (1945)
Played Saturday
Atalanta 0 Venezia 0
Napoli 1 (Billing 87) Inter Milan 1 (Dimarco 22)
Udinese 1 (Thauvin 38-pen) Parma 0
Friday
Fiorentina 1 (Gosens 9) Lecce 0
