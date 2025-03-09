Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Football: Italian Serie A results

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Italian Serie A result on Saturday:

Parma 2 (Pallegrino 60, 82) Torino 2 (Elmas 19, Adams 72)

Como 1 (Ikone 49) Venezia 1 (Gytkjaer 90+5-pen)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Lecce v AC Milan (1700), Inter Milan v Monza (1945)

Sunday

Verona v Bologna (1130), Napoli v Fiorentina (1400), Empoli (1700), Juventus v Atalanta (1945)

Monday

Lazio v Udinese (1945)

Played Friday

Cagliari 1 (Viola 18) Genoa 1 (Cornet 47)

