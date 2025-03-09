Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Football: Italian Serie A results

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:

Verona 1 (Mosquera 80) Bologna 2 (Odgaard 40, Cambiaghi 78)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Napoli v Fiorentina (1400), Empoli (1700), Juventus v Atalanta (1945)

Monday

Lazio v Udinese (1945)

Played Saturday

Parma 2 (Pallegrino 60, 82) Torino 2 (Elmas 19, Adams 72)

Como 1 (Ikone 49) Venezia 1 (Gytkjaer 90+5-pen)

Lecce (Krstovic 7, 59) 2 AC Milan 3 (Gallo 68-og, Pulisic 73-pen, 81)

Inter Milan 3 (Arnautovic 45+1, Calhanoglu 64, Kyriakopoulos 77-og) Monza 2 (Birindelli 32, Balde 44)

Friday

Cagliari 1 (Viola 18) Genoa 1 (Cornet 47)

