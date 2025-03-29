Football: Italian Serie A Results
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2025 | 09:20 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:
Como 1 (Douvikas 61) Empoli 1 (Kouame 75)
Venezia 0 Bologna 1 (Orsolini 49)
Playing later (times GMT)
Juventus v Genoa (1700), Lecce v Roma (1945)
Sunday
Cagliari v Monza (1030), Fiorentina v Atalanta (1300), Inter Milan v Udinese (1600), Napoli v AC Milan (1845)
Monday
Verona v Parma (1630), Lazio v Torino (1845)
