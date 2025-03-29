Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Football: Italian Serie A results

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:

Como 1 (Douvikas 61) Empoli 1 (Kouame 75)

Venezia 0 Bologna 1 (Orsolini 49)

Playing later (times GMT)

Juventus v Genoa (1700), Lecce v Roma (1945)

Sunday

Cagliari v Monza (1030), Fiorentina v Atalanta (1300), Inter Milan v Udinese (1600), Napoli v AC Milan (1845)

Monday

Verona v Parma (1630), Lazio v Torino (1845)

