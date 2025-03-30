Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Football: Italian Serie A results

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:

Cagliari 3 (Viola 49, Gaetano 73, Luvumbo 90+1) Monza 0

Playing later (GMT)

Fiorentina v Atalanta (1300), Inter Milan v Udinese (1600), Napoli v AC Milan (1845)

Monday

Verona v Parma (1630), Lazio v Torino (1845)

Played Saturday

Como 1 (Douvikas 61) Empoli 1 (Kouame 75)

Juventus 1 (Yildiz 25) Genoa 0

Venezia 0 Bologna 1 (Orsolini 49)

Lecce 0 Roma 1 (Dovbyk 80)

afp

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

1 hour ago
 UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese re ..

UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

1 hour ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

1 hour ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah

1 hour ago
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr pray ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Ba ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla

1 hour ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Mo ..

UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince to perform Eid Al-Fitr p ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace mosqu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World