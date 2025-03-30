Football: Italian Serie A Results
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Cagliari 3 (Viola 49, Gaetano 73, Luvumbo 90+1) Monza 0
Playing later (GMT)
Fiorentina v Atalanta (1300), Inter Milan v Udinese (1600), Napoli v AC Milan (1845)
Monday
Verona v Parma (1630), Lazio v Torino (1845)
Played Saturday
Como 1 (Douvikas 61) Empoli 1 (Kouame 75)
Juventus 1 (Yildiz 25) Genoa 0
Venezia 0 Bologna 1 (Orsolini 49)
Lecce 0 Roma 1 (Dovbyk 80)
