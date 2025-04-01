Football: Italian Serie A Results
Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2025 | 12:10 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Monday:
Verona 0 Parma 0
Playing later
Lazio v Torino (1845GMT)
Played Sunday
Cagliari 3 (Viola 49, Gaetano 73, Luvumbo 90+1) Monza 0
Fiorentina 1 (Kean 45) Atalanta 0
Inter Milan 2 (Arnautovic 12, Frattesi 29) Udinese 1 (Solet 71)
Napoli 2 (Politano 2, Lukaku 19) AC Milan 1 (Jovic 82)
Saturday
Como 1 (Douvikas 61) Empoli 1 (Kouame 75)
Juventus 1 (Yildiz 25) Genoa 0
Venezia 0 Bologna 1 (Orsolini 49)
Lecce 0 Roma 1 (Dovbyk 80)
