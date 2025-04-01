Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Football: Italian Serie A results

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Monday:

Verona 0 Parma 0

Playing later

Lazio v Torino (1845GMT)

Played Sunday

Cagliari 3 (Viola 49, Gaetano 73, Luvumbo 90+1) Monza 0

Fiorentina 1 (Kean 45) Atalanta 0

Inter Milan 2 (Arnautovic 12, Frattesi 29) Udinese 1 (Solet 71)

Napoli 2 (Politano 2, Lukaku 19) AC Milan 1 (Jovic 82)

Saturday

Como 1 (Douvikas 61) Empoli 1 (Kouame 75)

Juventus 1 (Yildiz 25) Genoa 0

Venezia 0 Bologna 1 (Orsolini 49)

Lecce 0 Roma 1 (Dovbyk 80)

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on ..

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother

3 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence ..

Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..

3 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ke ..

3 hours ago
 Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send ..

Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its ..

4 hours ago
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings fr ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-Gener ..

4 hours ago
 Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral pray ..

Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bi ..

4 hours ago
 Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors ..

Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors in Ramadan

4 hours ago
 UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquak ..

UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquake victims in Myanmar

4 hours ago
 DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity co ..

DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity connection requests for Dubai co ..

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr wel ..

Fujairah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

4 hours ago

More Stories From World