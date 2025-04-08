Football: Italian Serie A Results
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 02:20 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Monday:
Bologna 1 (Ndoye 64) Napoli 1 (Anguissa 18)
Played Sunday
Atalanta 0 Lazio 1 (Isaksen 54)
Empoli 0 Cagliari 0
Lecce 1 (Baschirotto 65) Venezia 1 (Gallo 50-og)
Roma 1 (Shomurodov 49) Juventus 1 (Locatelli 40)
Torino 1 (Elmas 67) Verona 1 (Sarr 64)
Saturday
AC Milan 2 (Abraham 23, Jovic 64) Fiorentina 2 (Thiaw 7-og, Kean 10)
Monza 1 (Mota 5) Como 3 (Ikone 16, Diao 39, Vojvoda 51)
Parma 2 (Bernabe 60, Ondrejka 69) Inter Milan 2 (Darmian 15, Thuram 45)
