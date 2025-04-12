Football: Italian Serie A Results
Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2025 | 11:20 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:
Venezia 1 (Fila 72) Monza 0
Playing later (times GMT)
Inter Milan v Cagliari (1600), Juventus v Lecce (1845)
Sunday
Atalanta v Bologna (1030), Fiorentina v Parma, Verona v Genoa (1300), Como v Torino (1600), Lazio v Roma (1845)
Monday
Napoli v Empoli (1845)
Played Friday
Udinese 0 AC Milan 4 (Leao 42, Pavlovic 45, Hernandez 74, Reijnders 81)
Recent Stories
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception
Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..
Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai
Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference
Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries
Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors from over 50 countries
UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bridge Qualifiers with participat ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to host Citizenship, Identity, and S ..
Gold prices increase by Rs1800 per tola in Pakistan
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A results4 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table4 minutes ago
-
De Bruyne targets Champions League place before Man City farewell4 minutes ago
-
Warnings issued, flights cancelled as strong winds whip north China13 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results13 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results14 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table14 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Women's Six Nations results and standings14 minutes ago
-
Shipping countries reach historic deal to cut emissions, or pay fee2 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship results3 hours ago
-
Accord reached 'in principle' over tackling future pandemics: negotiating body5 hours ago
-
Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup results5 hours ago