Football: Italian Serie A Results

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:

Venezia 1 (Fila 72) Monza 0

Playing later (times GMT)

Inter Milan v Cagliari (1600), Juventus v Lecce (1845)

Sunday

Atalanta v Bologna (1030), Fiorentina v Parma, Verona v Genoa (1300), Como v Torino (1600), Lazio v Roma (1845)

Monday

Napoli v Empoli (1845)

Played Friday

Udinese 0 AC Milan 4 (Leao 42, Pavlovic 45, Hernandez 74, Reijnders 81)

