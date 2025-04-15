Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 02:10 AM

Football: Italian Serie A results

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Monday:

Napoli 3 (McTominay 18, 61, Lukaku 56) Empoli 0

Played Sunday

Atalanta 2 (Retegui 3, Pasalic 21) Bologna 0

Como 1 (Douvikas 38) Torino 0

Fiorentina 0 Parma 0

Lazio 1 (Romagnoli 47) Roma 1 (Soule 69)

Verona 0 Genoa 0

Saturday

Inter Milan 3 (Arnautovic 13, Martinez 26, Bisseck 55) Cagliari 1 (Piccoli 48)

Juventus 2 (Koopmeiners 2, Yildiz 33) Lecce 1 (Baschirotto 87)

Venezia 1 (Fila 72) Monza 0

Friday

Udinese 0 AC Milan 4 (Leao 42, Pavlovic 45, Hernandez 74, Reijnders 81)

