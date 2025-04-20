Football: Italian Serie A Results
Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Empoli 2 (Fazzini 59, Anjorin 87) Venezia 2 (Yeboah 68, Busio 85)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Bologna v Inter (1600), AC Milan v Atalanta (1845)
Monday
Torino v Udinese (1030), Cagliari v Fiorentina (1300), Genoa v Lazio (1600), Parma v Juventus (1845)
Played Saturday
Lecce 0 Como 3 (Diao 33, 90+1, Goldaniga 84)
Monza 0 Napoli 1 (McTominay 72)
Roma 1 (Shomurodov 4) Verona 0
