Football: Italian Serie A Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 12:00 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Wednesday:
Cagliari 1 (Piccoli 7) Fiorentina 2 (Gosens 36, Beltran 48)
Genoa 0 Lazio 2 (Castellanos 33, Dia 65)
Parma 1 (Pellegrino 45+1) Juventus 0
Torino 2 (Adams 39, Dembele 85) Udinese 0
Played Sunday
Bologna 1 (Orsolini 90+4) Inter Milan 0
Empoli 2 (Fazzini 59, Anjorin 87) Venezia 2 (Yeboah 68, Busio 85)
AC Milan 0 Atalanta 1 (Ederson 62)
Saturday
Lecce 0 Como 3 (Diao 33, 90+1, Goldaniga 84)
Monza 0 Napoli 1 (McTominay 72)
Roma 1 (Shomurodov 4) Verona 0
