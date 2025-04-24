Football: Italian Serie A results

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Wednesday:

Cagliari 1 (Piccoli 7) Fiorentina 2 (Gosens 36, Beltran 48)

Genoa 0 Lazio 2 (Castellanos 33, Dia 65)

Parma 1 (Pellegrino 45+1) Juventus 0

Torino 2 (Adams 39, Dembele 85) Udinese 0

Played Sunday

Bologna 1 (Orsolini 90+4) Inter Milan 0

Empoli 2 (Fazzini 59, Anjorin 87) Venezia 2 (Yeboah 68, Busio 85)

AC Milan 0 Atalanta 1 (Ederson 62)

Saturday

Lecce 0 Como 3 (Diao 33, 90+1, Goldaniga 84)

Monza 0 Napoli 1 (McTominay 72)

Roma 1 (Shomurodov 4) Verona 0

