Football: Italian Serie A Results
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 01:50 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Monday:
Udinese 0 Bologna 0
Playing later (1845 GMT)
Lazio v Parma, Verona v Cagliari
Played Sunday
Como 1 (Strefezza 59) Genoa 0
Venezia 0 AC Milan 2 (Pulisic 5, Gimenez 90+6)
Fiorentina 2 (Adli 7, Mandragora 25) Empoli 1 (Fazzini 57)
Inter Milan 0 Roma 1 (Soule 22)
Juventus 2 (Gonzalez 11, Kolo Muani 33) Monza 0
Napoli 2 (McTominay 7, 41) Torino 0
Atalanta 1 (Retegui 69-pen) Lecce 1 (Karlsson 29-pen)
