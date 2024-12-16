Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1nd Update
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Bologna 1 (Odgaard 59) Fiorentina 0
Como 2 (Gabrielloni 90+3, Paz 90+7) Roma 0
Lecce 2 (Morente 3, Krstovic 44) Monza 1 (Dorgu 37-og)
Parma 2 (Sohm 19, 90) Verona 3 (Coppola 5, Sarr 67, Mosquera 75)
Playing Later (times GMT)
AC Milan v Genova (1945)
Monday
Lazio v Inter (1945)
Played Saturday
Cagliari 0 Atalanta 1 (Zaniolo 66)
Juventus 2 (Gatti 19, Vlahovic 90+5-pen) Venezia 2 (Ellertsson 61, Idzes 83)
Udinese 1 (Thauvin 22) Napoli 3 (Lukaku 50, Giannetti 76-og, Anguissa 81)
Friday
Empoli 1 Torino 1 (Adams 70)
