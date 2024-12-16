Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1nd Update

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:

Bologna 1 (Odgaard 59) Fiorentina 0

Como 2 (Gabrielloni 90+3, Paz 90+7) Roma 0

Lecce 2 (Morente 3, Krstovic 44) Monza 1 (Dorgu 37-og)

Parma 2 (Sohm 19, 90) Verona 3 (Coppola 5, Sarr 67, Mosquera 75)

Playing Later (times GMT)

AC Milan v Genova (1945)

Monday

Lazio v Inter (1945)

Played Saturday

Cagliari 0 Atalanta 1 (Zaniolo 66)

Juventus 2 (Gatti 19, Vlahovic 90+5-pen) Venezia 2 (Ellertsson 61, Idzes 83)

Udinese 1 (Thauvin 22) Napoli 3 (Lukaku 50, Giannetti 76-og, Anguissa 81)

Friday

Empoli 1 Torino 1 (Adams 70)

