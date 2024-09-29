Football: Italian Serie A Results -- 1st Update
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2024 | 08:40 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday after mid-afternoon matches:
Torino 2 (Adams 67, Coco 90+2) Lazio 3 (Guendouzi 8, Dia 60, Noslin 89)
Roma 2 (Cristante 74, Pisilli 83) Venezia 1 (Pohjanpalo 44)
Como 3 (Cutrone 43, 72, Belotti 89) Verona 2 (Lazovic 53-pen, Lambourde 90+4)
Playing later (kick-off times GMT)
Empoli v Fiorentina (1600), Napoli v Monza (1845)
Playing Monday
Played Saturday
Bologna 1 (Castro 46) Atalanta 1 (Samardzic 90)
Genoa 0 Juventus 3 (Vlahovic 48-pen, 55, Conceicao 89)
Udinese 2 (Kabasele 35, Lucca 83) Inter Milan 3 (Frattesi 1, Martinez 45+3, 47)
Played Friday
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table3 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz wins in 56 minutes as 'China's Nadal' extends fairytale3 minutes ago
-
Pope slams 'immoral' use of force in Gaza and Lebanon23 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results23 minutes ago
-
Austrians vote with far right in sight of historic win33 minutes ago
-
French foreign minister to travel to Lebanon on Sunday evening: ministry33 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz congratulates Maulana Fazlur Rehman on unopposed election as JUI-F chief1 hour ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results1 hour ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table1 hour ago
-
Rune comes back from brink to reach Japan Open semis2 hours ago
-
Alcaraz wins in 56 minutes as 'China's Nadal' extends fairytale3 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results3 hours ago