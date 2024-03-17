Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Sunday:

Juventus 0 Genoa 0

Verona 1 (Noslin 65) AC Milan 3 (Hernandez 44, Pulisic 50, Chukwueze 80)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Atalanta v Fiorentina, Roma v Sassuolo (both 1700), Inter Milan v Napoli (1945)

Played Saturday

Frosinone 2 (Lirol 13, Cheddira 70) Lazio 3 (Zaccagni 38, Castellanos 57, 62)

Monza 1 (Maldini 41) Cagliari 0

Salernitana 0 Lecce 1 (Gyomber 17-og)

Udinese 0 Torino 2 (Zapata 10, Vlasic 53)

Played Friday

Empoli 0 Bologna 1 (Fabbian 90+4)

