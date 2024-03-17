Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update
Italian Serie A result on Sunday:
Verona 1 (Noslin 65) AC Milan 3 (Hernandez 44, Pulisic 50, Chukwueze 80)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Atalanta v Fiorentina, Roma v Sassuolo (both 1700), Inter Milan v Napoli (1945)
Played Saturday
Frosinone 2 (Lirol 13, Cheddira 70) Lazio 3 (Zaccagni 38, Castellanos 57, 62)
Monza 1 (Maldini 41) Cagliari 0
Salernitana 0 Lecce 1 (Gyomber 17-og)
Udinese 0 Torino 2 (Zapata 10, Vlasic 53)
Played Friday
Empoli 0 Bologna 1 (Fabbian 90+4)
