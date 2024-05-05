Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:

Cagliari 1 (Mina 26) Lecce 1 (Krstovic 84)

Empoli 0 Frosinone 0

Verona 2 (Lazovic 13-pen, Noslin 59) Fiorentina 1 (Castrovilli 42)

Playing later (all times GMT)

AC Milan v Genoa (1600), Roma v Juventus (1845)

Playing Monday

Salernitana v Atalanta (1600), Udinese v Napoli (1845)

Played Saturday

Monza 2 (Djuric 73, 90+2) Lazio 2 (Immobile 11, Vecino 83)

Sassuolo 1 (Lauriente 20) Inter Milan 0

Friday

Torino 0 Bologna 0

afp

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Sunday All Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save li ..

Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue

59 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, ..

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..

3 hours ago
 Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for D ..

Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative

3 hours ago
 Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Expe ..

Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

12 hours ago
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

21 hours ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

22 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

22 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

22 hours ago
 Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

22 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

22 hours ago

More Stories From World