Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2024 | 08:10 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Cagliari 1 (Mina 26) Lecce 1 (Krstovic 84)
Empoli 0 Frosinone 0
Verona 2 (Lazovic 13-pen, Noslin 59) Fiorentina 1 (Castrovilli 42)
Playing later (all times GMT)
AC Milan v Genoa (1600), Roma v Juventus (1845)
Playing Monday
Salernitana v Atalanta (1600), Udinese v Napoli (1845)
Played Saturday
Monza 2 (Djuric 73, 90+2) Lazio 2 (Immobile 11, Vecino 83)
Sassuolo 1 (Lauriente 20) Inter Milan 0
Friday
Torino 0 Bologna 0
