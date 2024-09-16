Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Atalanta 3 (Retegui 21, De ketelaere 45, Lookman 45+1) Fiorentina 2 (Martinez Quarta 15, Kean 32)
Genoa 1 (De Winter 90+6) Roma 1 (Dovbyk 37)
Torino 0 Lecce 0
Playing later (times GMT)
Cagliari v Napoli (1600), Monza v Inter Milan (1845)
Monday
Parma v Udinese (1630), Lazio v Verona (1845)
Played Saturday
Como 2 (Casale 5-og, Cutrone 53) Bologna 2 (Castro 76, Iling-Junior 90+1)
Empoli 0 Juventus 0
AC Milan 4 (Hernandez 2, Gabbia 16, Pulisic 26-pen, Abraham 29-pen) Venezia 0
