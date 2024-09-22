Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2024 | 11:50 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Fiorentina 2 (Gudmundsson 49-pen, 90-pen) Lazio 1 (Gila Fuentes 41)
Monza 1 (Djuric 43) Bologna 2 (Urbanski 24, Castro 80)
Roma 3 (Dovbyk 19, Dybala 49-pen, Baldanzi 70) Udinese 0
Playing later (times GMT)
Inter Milan v AC Milan (1845)
Monday
Atalanta v Como (1845)
Played Saturday
Juventus 0 Napoli 0
Venezia 2 (Busio 63, Pohjanpalo 85) Genoa 0
Lecce 2 (Dorgu 32, Krstovic 59) Parma 2 (Almqvist 90+3, Hainaut 90+6)
Friday
Cagliari 0 Empoli 2 (Colombo 33, Esposito 49)
Verona 2 (Kastanos 12, Mosquera 90+3) Torino 3 (Sanabria 10, Zapata 33, Adams 79)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Premier League table1 minute ago
-
South Africa secure consolation win over Afghanistan in 3rd ODI2 minutes ago
-
Football: Collated English Premier League results11 minutes ago
-
Olympic champion Evenepoel retains world title in 'toughest time trial'31 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table31 minutes ago
-
Scholz's party narrowly leads far-right AfD in east German state vote: exit polls31 minutes ago
-
Belgian Evenepoel retains world title in 'toughest time trial'42 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership results1 hour ago
-
Floods, landslides hit central Japan months after major quake3 hours ago
-
Solemn ceremony marks end of failed WWII parachute drop commemorations5 hours ago
-
Australia's Brown adds world title to Olympic time trial gold5 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship results5 hours ago