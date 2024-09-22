Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:

Fiorentina 2 (Gudmundsson 49-pen, 90-pen) Lazio 1 (Gila Fuentes 41)

Monza 1 (Djuric 43) Bologna 2 (Urbanski 24, Castro 80)

Roma 3 (Dovbyk 19, Dybala 49-pen, Baldanzi 70) Udinese 0

Playing later (times GMT)

Inter Milan v AC Milan (1845)

Monday

Atalanta v Como (1845)

Played Saturday

Juventus 0 Napoli 0

Venezia 2 (Busio 63, Pohjanpalo 85) Genoa 0

Lecce 2 (Dorgu 32, Krstovic 59) Parma 2 (Almqvist 90+3, Hainaut 90+6)

Friday

Cagliari 0 Empoli 2 (Colombo 33, Esposito 49)

Verona 2 (Kastanos 12, Mosquera 90+3) Torino 3 (Sanabria 10, Zapata 33, Adams 79)

