Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Lazio 3 (Noslin 21, Pedro 86, Vecino 90+5) Genoa 0
Monza 2 (Kyriakopoulos 23, Djuric 44) Venezia 2 (Ellertsson 15, Svoboda 39)
Parma 1 (Charpentier 80) Empoli 1 (Coulibaly 35-og)
Playing later (times GMT)
Inter v Juventus (1700), Fiorentina v Roma (1945)
Played Saturday
Atalanta 6 (De Roon 6, Retegui 9, 58, De Ketelaere 14, Lookman 29, 34) Verona 1 (Sarr 42)
Napoli 1 (Di Lorenzo 73) Lecce 0
Friday
Torino 1 (Njie 75) Como 0
Udinese 2 (Lucca 38, Davis 78) Cagliari 0
-- Bologna v AC Milan postponed to a date yet to be confirmed
