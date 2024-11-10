Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update
Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:
Venezia 1 (Caviglia 5) Parma 2 (Valeri 17, Bonny 68)
Cagliari 3 (Zortea 2, Zappa 53, 89) AC Milan 3 (Leão 15, 40, Abraham 69)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Juventus v Torino (1945)
Sunday
Atalanta v Udinese (1130), Roma v Bologna, Fiorentina v Verona (1400), Monza v Lazio (1700), Inter Milan v Napoli (1945)
Played Friday
Lecce 1 (Pierotti 77) Empoli 1 (Pellegri 33)
Thursday
Genoa 1 (Vogliacco 90+2) Como 1 (Lucas da Cunha 17)
afp
