Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update
Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2024 | 09:20 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Atalanta 2 (Pasalic 56, Toure 60-og) Udinese 1 (Kamara 45+2)
Fiorentina 3 (Kean 4, 59, 90+2) Verona 1 (Serdar 18)
Roma 3 (El Shaarawy 63, 82) Bologna 2 (Castro 25, Orsolini 66, Karlsson 77)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Monza v Lazio (1700), Inter Milan v Napoli (1945)
Played Saturday
Venezia 1 (Caviglia 5) Parma 2 (Valeri 17, Bonny 68)
Cagliari 3 (Zortea 2, Zappa 53, 89) AC Milan 3 (Leão 15, 40, Abraham 69)
Juventus 2 (Weah 18, Yildiz 84) Torino 0
Friday
Lecce 1 (Pierotti 77) Empoli 1 (Pellegri 33)
Thursday
Genoa 1 (Vogliacco 90+2) Como 1 (Lucas da Cunha 17)
afp
