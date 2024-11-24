Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:

AC Milan 0 Juventus 0

Verona 0 Inter Milan 5 (Correa 17, Thuram 22, 25, De Vrij 31, Bisseck 41)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Parma v Atalanta (1945)

Sunday

Genoa v Cagliari (1130), Como v Fiorentina, Torino v Monza (1400), Napoli v Roma (1700), Lazio v Bologna (1945)

Monday

Empoli v Udinese (1730), Venezia v Lecce (1945)

afp

Related Topics

Roma Como Parma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa All Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

6 hours ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

6 hours ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

6 hours ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

7 hours ago
 Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

8 hours ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

9 hours ago
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

10 hours ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

11 hours ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

11 hours ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

13 hours ago
 PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all c ..

PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024

15 hours ago

More Stories From World