Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2024 | 09:20 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Como 0 Fiorentina 2 (Adli 20, Kean 68)
Genoa 2 (Frendrup 12, Miretti 59) Cagliari 2 (Marin 8-pen, Piccoli 88-pen)
Torino 1 (Masina 60) Monza 1 (Djuric 63)
Sunday (times GMT)
Napoli v Roma (1700), Lazio v Bologna (1945)
Monday
Empoli v Udinese (1730), Venezia v Lecce (1945)
Played Saturday
Verona 0 Inter Milan 5 (Correa 17, Thuram 22, 25, De Vrij 31, Bisseck 41)
Parma 1 (Cancellieri 49) Atalanta 3 (Retegui 4, Ederson 39, Lookman 75)
afp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Premier League results
-
Tuipulotu try helps Scotland end Australia's bid for a Grand Slam
-
Reborn Kean helps Fiorentina past Como and level with Serie A leaders
-
Football: Italian Serie A table
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results
-
Football: Italian Serie A table
-
Football: Italian Serie A result
-
Australia make late change as Williams drops out of Scotland match
-
Australia make late change as Williams drops out of Scotland match
-
Iran says will hold nuclear talks with France, Germany, UK on Friday
-
Germany goes nuts for viral pistachio chocolate
-
Far right targets breakthrough in Romania presidential vote