Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:

Cagliari 0 Atalanta 1 (Zaniolo 66)

Udinese 1 (Thauvin 22) Napoli 3 (Lukaku 50, Giannetti 76-og, Anguissa 81)

Playing later (times GMT)

Juventus v Venezia (1945)

Sunday

Lecce v Monza (1230), Parma v Verona, Bologna v Fiorentina (1400) Como v Roma (1800), AC Milan v Genova (1945)

Monday

Lazio v Inter (1945)

Played Friday

Empoli 1 Torino 1 (Adams 70)

Related Topics

Roma Como Parma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Juventus AC Milan

Recent Stories

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

6 hours ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

6 hours ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

6 hours ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

7 hours ago
 Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

9 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

9 hours ago
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

9 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

10 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

13 hours ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

14 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

14 hours ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

14 hours ago

More Stories From World