Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update
Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2024 | 09:50 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Bologna 1 (Odgaard 59) Fiorentina 0
Lecce 2 (Morente 3, Krstovic 44) Monza 1 (Dorgu 37-og)
Parma 2 (Sohm 19, 90) Verona 3 (Coppola 5, Sarr 67, Mosquera 75)
Playing Later (times GMT)
Como v Roma (1800), AC Milan v Genova (1945)
Monday
Lazio v Inter (1945)
Played Saturday
Cagliari 0 Atalanta 1 (Zaniolo 66)
Juventus 2 (Gatti 19, Vlahovic 90+5-pen) Venezia 2 (Ellertsson 61, Idzes 83)
Udinese 1 (Thauvin 22) Napoli 3 (Lukaku 50, Giannetti 76-og, Anguissa 81)
Friday
Empoli 1 Torino 1 (Adams 70)
afp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From World
-
Miners rescued from collapsed Afghan coal mine: provincial official6 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update6 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results6 minutes ago
-
Police probe suspect over five murders in northern France36 minutes ago
-
Eastern DRC peace talks fail, Angola summit cancelled56 minutes ago
-
Golf: European Tour event scores1 hour ago
-
At least 14 killed as Cyclone Chido devastates Mayotte2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results2 hours ago
-
Rugby Union: Champions Cup results2 hours ago
-
Premier League strugglers Wolves sack manager O'Neil2 hours ago
-
Kristoffersen wins Val d'Isere slalom after Amiez crashes out2 hours ago
-
Kristoffersen wins Val d'Isere slalom after Amiez crashes out3 hours ago