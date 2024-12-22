Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Roma 5 (Dybala 8-pen, 51, Saelemaekers 13, Paredes 74, Dovbyk 83) Parma 0
Venezia 2 (Zampano 38, Sverko 67) Cagliari 1 (Pavoletti 76)
Playing later (times GMT)
Atalanta v Empoli (1700), Monza v Juventus (1945)
Monday
Fiorentina v Udinese (1730), Inter Milan v Como (1945)
Played Saturday
Torino 0 Bologna 2 (Dallinga 71, Pobega 80)
Genoa 1 (Pinamonti 51) Napoli 2 (Anguissa 15, Rrahmani 23)
Lecce 1 (Morente 50) Lazio 2 (Castellanos 45+3 pen, Marusic 87)
Played Friday
Verona 0 AC Milan 1 (Reijnders 56)
