Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update

Published December 22, 2024

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:

Roma 5 (Dybala 8-pen, 51, Saelemaekers 13, Paredes 74, Dovbyk 83) Parma 0

Venezia 2 (Zampano 38, Sverko 67) Cagliari 1 (Pavoletti 76)

Playing later (times GMT)

Atalanta v Empoli (1700), Monza v Juventus (1945)

Monday

Fiorentina v Udinese (1730), Inter Milan v Como (1945)

Played Saturday

Torino 0 Bologna 2 (Dallinga 71, Pobega 80)

Genoa 1 (Pinamonti 51) Napoli 2 (Anguissa 15, Rrahmani 23)

Lecce 1 (Morente 50) Lazio 2 (Castellanos 45+3 pen, Marusic 87)

Played Friday

Verona 0 AC Milan 1 (Reijnders 56)

