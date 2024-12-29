Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:

Cagliari 0 Inter Milan 3 (Bastoni 54, Martinez 71, Calhanoglu 78-pen)

Empoli 1 (Esposito 74) Genoa 2 (Badelj 46, Ekuban 68)

Parma 2 (Hernani 56-pen, Valenti 90+8) Monza 1 (Pereira 86)

Playing later (times GMT)

Lazio v Atalanta (1945)

Sunday

Udinese v Torino (1130), Napoli v Venezia (1400), Juventus v Fiorentina (1700), AC Milan v Roma (1945)

Monday

Como v Lecce (1730), Bologna v Verona (1945)

