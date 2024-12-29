Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:
Cagliari 0 Inter Milan 3 (Bastoni 54, Martinez 71, Calhanoglu 78-pen)
Empoli 1 (Esposito 74) Genoa 2 (Badelj 46, Ekuban 68)
Parma 2 (Hernani 56-pen, Valenti 90+8) Monza 1 (Pereira 86)
Playing later (times GMT)
Lazio v Atalanta (1945)
Sunday
Udinese v Torino (1130), Napoli v Venezia (1400), Juventus v Fiorentina (1700), AC Milan v Roma (1945)
Monday
