Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Udinese 2 (Toure 41, Lucca 49) Torino 2 (Adams 53, Ricci 64)
Napoli 1 (Raspadori 79) Venezia 0
Juventus 2 (Thuram 20, 48) Fiorentina 2 (Kean 38, Sottil 87)
Playing later (GMT)
Monday
Como v Lecce (1730), Bologna v Verona (1945)
Played Saturday
Cagliari 0 Inter Milan 3 (Bastoni 54, Martinez 71, Calhanoglu 78-pen)
Empoli 1 (Esposito 74) Genoa 2 (Badelj 46, Ekuban 68)
Lazio 1 (Dele-Bashiru 27) Atalanta 1 (Brescianini 88)
