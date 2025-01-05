Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Open Menu

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:

Lecce 0 Genoa 0

Monza 1 (Caprari 6-pen) Cagliari 2 (Zortea 22, Piccoli 56)

Playing later (times GMT)

Torino v Parma (1700), Roma v Lazio (1945)

Played Saturday

Fiorentina 0 Napoli 3 (Neres 29, Lukaku 54-pen, McTominay 68)

Venezia 1 (Pohjanpalo 5) Empoli 1 (Esposito 32)

Verona 0 Udinese 0

Playing January 14

Como v AC Milan (1730), Atalanta v Juventus (1945)

January 15

Inter Milan v Bologna (1945)

-- AC Milan, Atalanta, Inter Milan and Juventus competing in the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

