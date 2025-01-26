Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 12:50 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Serie A results on Saturday:
Como 1 (Paz 30) Atalanta 2 (Retegui 56, 70)
Napoli 2 (Anguissa 57, Lukaku 69-pen) Juventus 1 (Kolo Muani 43)
Playing later (times GMT)
Empoli v Bologna (1945)
Sunday
AC Milan v Parma (1130), Udinese v Roma (1400), Lecce v Inter (1700), Lazio v Fiorentina (1945)
Monday
Venezia v Verona (1730), Genoa v Monza (1945)
Played Friday
Torino 2 (Adams 6, 61) Cagliari 0
Recent Stories
ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament
Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for s ..
Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..
Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..
Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race
India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'
Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan
First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi
M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare
200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers
Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update6 minutes ago
-
Sunderland miss chance to go third in Championship16 minutes ago
-
Gakpo double helps 'almost perfect' Liverpool thrash Ipswich16 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table26 minutes ago
-
Nine SAfrican peacekeepers killed in DR Congo: military26 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results36 minutes ago
-
Gakpo stars as Liverpool rout Ipswich, Arsenal survive red card drama to beat Wolves56 minutes ago
-
Arteta wants FA to overturn Lewis-Skelly's red card in Arsenal win56 minutes ago
-
At UN, Pakistan calls for concessional financing for clean energy56 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table1 hour ago
-
Football: English Premier League table1 hour ago
-
Gakpo stars as Liverpool rout Ipswich, Arsenal survive red card drama to beat Wolves1 hour ago