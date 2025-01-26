Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 12:50 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Serie A results on Saturday:

Como 1 (Paz 30) Atalanta 2 (Retegui 56, 70)

Napoli 2 (Anguissa 57, Lukaku 69-pen) Juventus 1 (Kolo Muani 43)

Playing later (times GMT)

Empoli v Bologna (1945)

Sunday

AC Milan v Parma (1130), Udinese v Roma (1400), Lecce v Inter (1700), Lazio v Fiorentina (1945)

Monday

Venezia v Verona (1730), Genoa v Monza (1945)

Played Friday

Torino 2 (Adams 6, 61) Cagliari 0

