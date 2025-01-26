Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update

January 26, 2025

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Serie A results on Sunday:

AC Milan 3 (Pulisic 38-pen, Reijnders 90+1, Chukwueze 90+4) Parma 2 (Cancellieri 24, Delprato 80)

Udinese 1 (Lucca 38) Roma 2 (Pellegrini 50-pen, Dovbyk 65-pen)

Sunday (GMT)

Lecce v Inter Milan (1700), Lazio v Fiorentina (1945)

Monday

Venezia v Verona (1730), Genoa v Monza (1945)

Played Saturday

Como 1 (Paz 30) Atalanta 2 (Retegui 56, 70)

Napoli 2 (Anguissa 57, Lukaku 69-pen) Juventus 1 (Kolo Muani 43)

Empoli 1 (Colombo 24) Bologna 1 (Dominguez 44)

Friday

Torino 2 (Adams 6, 61) Cagliari 0

More Stories From World