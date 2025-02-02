Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update
Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2025 | 01:00 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Serie A results on Saturday:
Atalanta 1 (Djimsiti 35) Torino 1 (Maripan 40)
Monza 0 Verona 1 (Lekovic 13-og)
Udinese 3 (Lucca 47, Lovric 52, Bravo 84) Venezia 2 (Nicolussi Caviglia 64, Gytkjaer 78)
Playing later (GMT)
Bologna v Como (1945)
Sunday
Juventus v Empoli (1130), Fiorentina v Genoa (1400), AC Milan v Inter Milan (1800), Roma v Napoli (1945)
Monday
Cagliari v Lazio (1945)
Played Friday
Parma 1 (Valeri 34-pen) Lecce 3 (Krstovic 36, Pierotti 63, 90+3)
