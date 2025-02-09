Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2025 | 10:30 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Venezia 0 Roma 1 (Dybala 57-pen)
Lazio 5 (Marusic 31, Pedro 57, 77, Castellanos 63, Dele-Bashiru 88) Monza 1 (Sensi 86)
Cagliari 2 (Vogliacco 57-og, Coman 70) Parma 1 (Leoni 78)
Playing later (GMT)
Lecce v Bologna (1700), Napoli v Udinese (1945)
Monday
Inter Milan v Fiorentina (1945)
Played Friday
Como 1 (Diao 45+1) Juventus 2 (Kolo Muani 34, 89-pen)
Saturday
Empoli 0 AC Milan 2 (Leao 68, Gimenez 76)
Torino 1 (Thorsby 45+1-og) Genoa 1 (Pinamonti 68)
Verona 0 Atalanta 5 (Retegui 21, 25, 44, 56, Ederson 37)
