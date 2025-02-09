Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:

Venezia 0 Roma 1 (Dybala 57-pen)

Lazio 5 (Marusic 31, Pedro 57, 77, Castellanos 63, Dele-Bashiru 88) Monza 1 (Sensi 86)

Cagliari 2 (Vogliacco 57-og, Coman 70) Parma 1 (Leoni 78)

Playing later (GMT)

Lecce v Bologna (1700), Napoli v Udinese (1945)

Monday

Inter Milan v Fiorentina (1945)

Played Friday

Como 1 (Diao 45+1) Juventus 2 (Kolo Muani 34, 89-pen)

Saturday

Empoli 0 AC Milan 2 (Leao 68, Gimenez 76)

Torino 1 (Thorsby 45+1-og) Genoa 1 (Pinamonti 68)

Verona 0 Atalanta 5 (Retegui 21, 25, 44, 56, Ederson 37)

Recent Stories

From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its u ..

From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its unique Expo experience

1 hour ago
 Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising ..

Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising: Building Tomorrow’s Global ..

1 hour ago
 Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks of ..

Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Finance participates in WGS 2025 with ..

Ministry of Finance participates in WGS 2025 with dynamic agenda

1 hour ago
 Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to d ..

Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to decarbonise industry

1 hour ago
 Two Palestinian women, child killed by Israeli for ..

Two Palestinian women, child killed by Israeli forces in Tulkarm

1 hour ago
UAE hands over presidency of 115th Arab Economic a ..

UAE hands over presidency of 115th Arab Economic and Social Council to Bahrain

1 hour ago
 ZHO launches initiative to localise special educat ..

ZHO launches initiative to localise special education teaching

2 hours ago
 TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its H ..

TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its Hub Scientific Research Award

2 hours ago
 Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to mee ..

Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to meet basic needs: Oxfam

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statemen ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia

3 hours ago
 G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

3 hours ago

More Stories From World