Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2025 | 01:00 AM

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:

Atalanta 0 Cagliari 0

Lazio 2 (Isaksen 6, Dia 87) Napoli 2 (Raspadori 13, Marusic 64-og)

Playing later (GMT)

AC Milan v Verona (1945)

Sunday

Fiorentina v Como (1130), Monza v Lecce, Udinese v Empoli (1400), Parma v Roma (1700), Juventus v Inter Milan (1945)

Monday

Genoa v Venezia (1945)

Played Friday

Bologna 3 (Ndoye 20, 70-pen, Biraghi 90-og) Torino 2 (Vlasic 37, Elmas 65)

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world ..

Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world for NAVDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off to ..

International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off tomorrow

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon

UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon

2 hours ago
 ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & ..

ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & NAVDEX

2 hours ago
 Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Inf ..

Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation

4 hours ago
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Ce ..

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

6 hours ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race s ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..

6 hours ago
 Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sancti ..

Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sanctions reduce supply surplus: EA ..

6 hours ago
 Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detain ..

Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees

6 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on ..

PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand

7 hours ago
 Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

7 hours ago

More Stories From World