Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update
March 16, 2025
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Bologna 5 (Odgaard 16, Orsolini 48, Ndoye 49, Castro 74, Fabbian 84) Lazio 0
Venezia 0 Napoli 0
Playing later (GMT)
Roma v Cagliari (1500), Fiorentina v Juventus (1700), Atalanta v Inter Milan (1945)
Played Saturday
AC Milan 2 (Pulisic 53, Reijnders 76) Como 1 (Da Cunha 33)
Monza 1 (Izzo 60) Parma 1 (Bonny 84)
Udinese 0 Verona 1 (Duda 72)
Torino 1 (Vlasic 70) Empoli 0
Friday
Genoa 2 (Miretti 16, 45+2) Lecce 1 (Krstovic 68-pen)
