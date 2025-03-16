Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update

March 16, 2025

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:

Bologna 5 (Odgaard 16, Orsolini 48, Ndoye 49, Castro 74, Fabbian 84) Lazio 0

Venezia 0 Napoli 0

Playing later (GMT)

Roma v Cagliari (1500), Fiorentina v Juventus (1700), Atalanta v Inter Milan (1945)

Played Saturday

AC Milan 2 (Pulisic 53, Reijnders 76) Como 1 (Da Cunha 33)

Monza 1 (Izzo 60) Parma 1 (Bonny 84)

Udinese 0 Verona 1 (Duda 72)

Torino 1 (Vlasic 70) Empoli 0

Friday

Genoa 2 (Miretti 16, 45+2) Lecce 1 (Krstovic 68-pen)

