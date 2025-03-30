Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2025 | 12:50 AM

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:

Como 1 (Douvikas 61) Empoli 1 (Kouame 75)

Juventus 1 (Yildiz 25) Genoa 0

Venezia 0 Bologna 1 (Orsolini 49)

Playing later (times GMT)

Lecce v Roma (1945)

Sunday

Cagliari v Monza (1030), Fiorentina v Atalanta (1300), Inter Milan v Udinese (1600), Napoli v AC Milan (1845)

Monday

Verona v Parma (1630), Lazio v Torino (1845)

