Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2025 | 12:50 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:
Como 1 (Douvikas 61) Empoli 1 (Kouame 75)
Juventus 1 (Yildiz 25) Genoa 0
Venezia 0 Bologna 1 (Orsolini 49)
Playing later (times GMT)
Lecce v Roma (1945)
Sunday
Cagliari v Monza (1030), Fiorentina v Atalanta (1300), Inter Milan v Udinese (1600), Napoli v AC Milan (1845)
Monday
Verona v Parma (1630), Lazio v Torino (1845)
