Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update

Published April 06, 2025

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:

Monza 1 (Mota 5) Como 3 (Ikone 16, Diao 39, Vojvoda 51)

Parma 2 (Bernabe 60, Ondrejka 69) Inter Milan 2 (Darmian 15, Thuram 45)

Playing later

AC Milan v Fiorentina (1845)

Sunday

Lecce v Venezia (1030), Empoli v Cagliari, Torino v Verona (1300), Atalanta v Lazio (1600), Roma v Juventus (1845)

Monday

Bologna v Napoli (1845)

Played Friday

Genoa 1 (Zanoli 77) Udinese 0

