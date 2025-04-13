Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 12:30 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:
Inter Milan 3 (Arnautovic 13, Martinez 26, Bisseck 55) Cagliari 1 (Piccoli 48)
Venezia 1 (Fila 72) Monza 0
Playing later (times GMT)
Juventus v Lecce (1845)
Sunday
Atalanta v Bologna (1030), Fiorentina v Parma, Verona v Genoa (1300), Como v Torino (1600), Lazio v Roma (1845)
Monday
Napoli v Empoli (1845)
Played Friday
Udinese 0 AC Milan 4 (Leao 42, Pavlovic 45, Hernandez 74, Reijnders 81)
