Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:

Inter Milan 3 (Arnautovic 13, Martinez 26, Bisseck 55) Cagliari 1 (Piccoli 48)

Venezia 1 (Fila 72) Monza 0

Playing later (times GMT)

Juventus v Lecce (1845)

Sunday

Atalanta v Bologna (1030), Fiorentina v Parma, Verona v Genoa (1300), Como v Torino (1600), Lazio v Roma (1845)

Monday

Napoli v Empoli (1845)

Played Friday

Udinese 0 AC Milan 4 (Leao 42, Pavlovic 45, Hernandez 74, Reijnders 81)

