Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:

Lecce 0 Como 3 (Diao 33, 90+1, Goldaniga 84)

Monza 0 Napoli 1 (McTominay 72)

Playing later (times GMT)

Roma v Verona (1845)

Sunday

Empoli v Venezia (1300), Bologna v Inter (1600), AC Milan v Atalanta (1845)

Monday

Torino v Udinese (1030), Cagliari v Fiorentina (1300), Genoa v Lazio (1600), Parma v Juventus (1845)

