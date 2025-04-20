Football: Italian Serie A Results - 1st Update
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 11:20 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Bologna 1 (Orsolini 90+4) Inter Milan 0
Empoli 2 (Fazzini 59, Anjorin 87) Venezia 2 (Yeboah 68, Busio 85)
Playing later (all times GMT)
AC Milan v Atalanta (1845)
Monday
Torino v Udinese (1030), Cagliari v Fiorentina (1300), Genoa v Lazio (1600), Parma v Juventus (1845)
Played Saturday
Lecce 0 Como 3 (Diao 33, 90+1, Goldaniga 84)
Monza 0 Napoli 1 (McTominay 72)
Roma 1 (Shomurodov 4) Verona 0
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update6 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results2 hours ago
-
Arsenal make Liverpool wait for title party, Chelsea beat Fulham3 hours ago
-
Sabalenka to face Ostapenko in Stuttgart final3 hours ago
-
Sabalenka to face Ostapenko in Stuttgart final3 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results -- 1st update3 hours ago
-
Frail Pope Francis takes to popemobile to greet Easter crowd4 hours ago
-
German police launch manhunt after 2 people shot dead4 hours ago
-
US aid cuts strain response to health crises worldwide: WHO4 hours ago
-
Birthday boy Zverev roars back to form with Munich win4 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Munich results5 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results5 hours ago