Football: Italian Serie A Results - 2nd Update
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Atalanta 3 (Retegui 21, De ketelaere 45, Lookman 45+1) Fiorentina 2 (Martinez Quarta 15, Kean 32)
Cagliari 0 Napoli 4 (Di Lorenzo 18, Kvaratskhelia 66, Lukaku 70, Buongiorno 90+3)
Genoa 1 (De Winter 90+6) Roma 1 (Dovbyk 37)
Torino 0 Lecce 0
Playing later (times GMT)
Monza v Inter Milan (1845)
Monday
Parma v Udinese (1630), Lazio v Verona (1845)
Played Saturday
Como 2 (Casale 5-og, Cutrone 53) Bologna 2 (Castro 76, Iling-Junior 90+1)
Empoli 0 Juventus 0
AC Milan 4 (Hernandez 2, Gabbia 16, Pulisic 26-pen, Abraham 29-pen) Venezia 0
