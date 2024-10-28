Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results - 2nd Update

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:

Inter 4 (Zielinski 15-pen, 37-pen, Mkhitaryan 35, Dumfries 53) Juventus 4 (Vlahovic 20, Weah 25, Yildiz 71, 82)

Lazio 3 (Noslin 21, Pedro 86, Vecino 90+5) Genoa 0

Monza 2 (Kyriakopoulos 23, Djuric 44) Venezia 2 (Ellertsson 15, Svoboda 39)

Parma 1 (Charpentier 80) Empoli 1 (Coulibaly 35-og)

Playing later (times GMT)

Fiorentina v Roma (1945)

Played Saturday

Atalanta 6 (De Roon 6, Retegui 9, 58, De Ketelaere 14, Lookman 29, 34) Verona 1 (Sarr 42)

Napoli 1 (Di Lorenzo 73) Lecce 0

Friday

Torino 1 (Njie 75) Como 0

Udinese 2 (Lucca 38, Davis 78) Cagliari 0

-- Bologna v AC Milan postponed to a date yet to be confirmed

