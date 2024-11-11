Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results - 2nd Update

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:

Atalanta 2 (Pasalic 56, Toure 60-og) Udinese 1 (Kamara 45+2)

Fiorentina 3 (Kean 4, 59, 90+2) Verona 1 (Serdar 18)

Monza 0 Lazio 1 (Zaccagni 36)

Roma 3 (El Shaarawy 63, 82) Bologna 2 (Castro 25, Orsolini 66, Karlsson 77)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Inter Milan v Napoli (1945)

Played Saturday

Venezia 1 (Caviglia 5) Parma 2 (Valeri 17, Bonny 68)

Cagliari 3 (Zortea 2, Zappa 53, 89) AC Milan 3 (Leão 15, 40, Abraham 69)

Juventus 2 (Weah 18, Yildiz 84) Torino 0

Friday

Lecce 1 (Pierotti 77) Empoli 1 (Pellegri 33)

Thursday

Genoa 1 (Vogliacco 90+2) Como 1 (Lucas da Cunha 17)

