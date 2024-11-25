Football: Italian Serie A results - 2nd update

Open Menu

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:

Como 0 Fiorentina 2 (Adli 20, Kean 68)

Genoa 2 (Frendrup 12, Miretti 59) Cagliari 2 (Marin 8-pen, Piccoli 88-pen)

Napoli 1 (Lukaku 53) Roma 0

Torino 1 (Masina 60) Monza 1 (Djuric 63)

Sunday (times GMT)

Lazio v Bologna (1945)

Monday

Empoli v Udinese (1730), Venezia v Lecce (1945)

Played Saturday

AC Milan 0 Juventus 0

Verona 0 Inter Milan 5 (Correa 17, Thuram 22, 25, De Vrij 31, Bisseck 41)

Parma 1 (Cancellieri 49) Atalanta 3 (Retegui 4, Ederson 39, Lookman 75)

