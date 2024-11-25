Football: Italian Serie A Results - 2nd Update
Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:
Como 0 Fiorentina 2 (Adli 20, Kean 68)
Genoa 2 (Frendrup 12, Miretti 59) Cagliari 2 (Marin 8-pen, Piccoli 88-pen)
Napoli 1 (Lukaku 53) Roma 0
Torino 1 (Masina 60) Monza 1 (Djuric 63)
Sunday (times GMT)
Lazio v Bologna (1945)
Monday
Empoli v Udinese (1730), Venezia v Lecce (1945)
Played Saturday
Verona 0 Inter Milan 5 (Correa 17, Thuram 22, 25, De Vrij 31, Bisseck 41)
Parma 1 (Cancellieri 49) Atalanta 3 (Retegui 4, Ederson 39, Lookman 75)
afp
