Football: Italian Serie A Results - 2nd Update
Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Sunday:
Fiorentina 1 (Cataldi 24) Cagliari 0
Venezia 2 (Nicolussi 16, Oristanio 69) Como 2 (Candela 49-og, Belotti 56)
Verona 1 (Tengstedt 35) Empoli 4 (Esposito 16, 19, Cacace 32, Colombo 42)
Playing later (times GMT)
Napoli v Lazio (1945)
Monday
Monza v Udinese (1945)
Played Saturday
Genoa 0 Torino 0
Juventus 2 (Koopmeiners 62, Mbangula 90+2) Bologna 2 (Ndoye 30, Pobega 52)
Roma 4 (Saelemaekers 13, Mancini 59, Pisilli 66, Kone 86) Lecce 1 (Krstovic 40-pen)
Friday
Atalanta 2 (De Ketelaere 12, Lookman 87) AC Milan 1 (Morata 22)
Inter Milan 3 (Dimarco 40, Barella 53, Thuram 67) Parma 1 (Darmian 81-og)
afp
